Robyn Kahukiwa paintings to be projected onto giant water screen

An animated version of Robyn Kahukiwa’s paintings will be projected onto a giant screen made up of millions of droplets of water on Wellington's waterfront tomorrow evening in celebration of Matariki.

The artwork is just one of a number of spectacular art pieces fusing poetry, dance, song, painting, photography and animation that have been drawn together under the 'Mana Moana' umbrella for a 25-minute cinematic performance that loops every half hour, projected on the 18-metre high screen of water.

Mana Moana 2019 Promo from Storybox on Vimeo.

Mana Moana is a collaboration of musicians, artists, writers and choreographers who have produced a series of five short art films with ocean, migration and diaspora themes which will feature on the water screen at Whairepo Lagoon over six consecutive evenings, starting this Friday.

“These films explore indigenous relationships and identities with the ocean. As we grapple with climate change, our futures will be linked in new ways. Water is connective tissue- the seas connect us all between the islands of the Pacific- and Mana Moana is literally projecting its stories on water,” says Rachael Rakena, who has curated the overall project with Michael Bridgman.

The water screen will create the illusion of images appearing from the darkness and floating on water.

The artists whose work will be illuminated include Robyn Kahukiwa, whose paintings have been animated and partnered with text by Tina Ngata, who blogs as the Non-Plastic Māori, lawyer Dayle Takitimu and poet Michelle Ngamoki.

Designer Johnson Witehira, who had an artistic role in three of the Mana Moana projects, gave his followers a special peek at the animated artwork earlier this week, saying it was a "dream colab helping bring Robyn Kahukiwa's mahi to life (sic)." He also gave a shout out to Trinity Roots' frontman Warren Maxwell, whose music links all the projects, "Did I mention @warren_maxwell on the sound!"

Also featured is poetry by Karlo Mila, complemented by animated patterns by Michael Bridgman and choreographer Louise Potiki Bryant working with dancer Rosie Tapsell to music from Paddy Free.

Mana Moana screens at Whairepo Lagoon, Wellington from 28 June to 3rd July, from 6pm - 9pm.