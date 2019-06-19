Rock star, gentle giant, Māori rugby legend - Jim Maniapoto farewelled

At school his nickname was Hupa-man, not only because his name was Hupa but because of his Superman-like abilities in sport. It was one of the many memories shared today amongst the hundreds who filled the frost-covered courtyard of Waitetoko Marae in Tūrangi today to farewell former Māori All Black legend and Tūwharetoa statesman, Jim Maniapoto who died over the weekend aged 77.

He was a rock star, according to his rock star niece Moana Maniapoto, who was one of the speakers at the funeral service this morning.

"We would frolic in the snow, they would ski," she said during her speech, to much laughter.

To others, the 6ft 5 former Māori All Black loose forward and lock was described as a gentle giant and a genuine human being who did great things.

Current coach of the Māori All Blacks, Clayton McMillan says they talk a lot about protecting the mana, the legacy that people like Jim created for the players of today's generation.

"Our job now is to ensure we play well and we uphold the standards and the mana set from those guys and for the future generations to come."

Former Māori Affairs Minister Te Ururoa Flavell also reflected on the deeds of a legend.

"My thoughts hark back to his former school, St Stephens. He was the one that everyone talked about during our time at the school because of his achievements in rugby," he said.

After playing for Auckland, the NZ Colts and Junior All Blacks from '62 to '65, Maniapoto returned to Rotorua where he made the Maori All Blacks and eventually became the third Bay of Plenty rugby centurion- after his brother Manu became the first.

McMillan says, "The Maniapoto name is huge in the Whakarewarewa club, in Bay of Plenty rugby, NZ Māori rugby so it's a big, big loss not only for the Maniapoto whānau but for the rugby community."

Jim's dedication on the rugby field was also evident in his work with whānau, hapū, iwi and community development and as the Tongariro Taupō Iwi liason with DOC .

Head of Community, Culture and Heritage for the Taupō District Council, Dylan Tahau says a herald for the House of Te Heuheu is being mourned.

"He and another of our statesman, Te Kanawa have been the official spokesmen at Tūrangawaewae and wherever our paramount chief went."

Ngāti Tūwharetoa elder Te Reo Whakakotahi Wall also expressed sadness at the passing of his good friend.

"He has done so much for Tūwharetoa, in schools and with the various boards he served on for Tuwharetoa."

Maniapoto leaves a huge legacy with his wife, Anne, their two children and his many mokopuna to be proud of.