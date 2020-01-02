Rotorua cinema viewers at risk of contracting measles

Rotorua cinema viewers who watched Jumanji on Friday 27th December are advised to check their immunisations and visit their doctors if necessary / Source - File

Rotorua cinema viewers are advised that they may be at risk of contracting measles.

An infected person attended a screening of the movie Jumanji: The Next Level at 3.15 pm on Friday 27th December at the Reading Cinema in Rotorua.

Dr Neil de Wet, Bay of Plenty Medical Officer of Health says:

“Anyone who was at this screening may have been exposed to measles, and if under the age of 50 years and not up to date with their measles immunisations is at risk of getting measles.”

Bay of Plenty Health advised that it can take from 7 to 14 days after exposure to start developing symptoms, so anyone who was at this screening on 27 December and is not immune should be on the lookout for the early symptoms of measles from 3 January.

The early symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose and sore red eyes, and this is followed by a red rash after a few days. Measles is infectious to others from when the early symptoms start even before the rash appears.

Dr de Wet advises that, “If you think you may have possible symptoms of measles, stay at home and phone your doctor to alert them so that they can make arrangements to assess you safely and without infecting others.

“Please do not just turn up to your doctor or the emergency department without first phoning ahead, as you could infect others in the waiting room.”

This recent Jumanji case is one of two cases reported in the Bay of Plenty Lakes area last month and anyone born before 1 January 1969 is encouraged to contact their doctors to be immunised.

"Measles is a very preventable illness, that the immunisation vaccine is very effective in preventing measles, and its free in New Zealand for all children who need it."

You can also call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.