Rua Kēnana one step closer to being pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after submissions have opened for the public to have their say on the Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill.

The Bill is in response to the wrongful arrest of Kēnana during a raid in 1916, when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu to arrest him for illegally selling liquor.

During the raid, Kēnana and seven others were arrested, while his son Toko and relation Te Maipi were shot dead. Kēnana was convicted of “moral resistance” to the police and was sentenced 12 months hard labour and 18 months imprisonment.

Add to... Log in to add this video to a playlist.

The Māori Affairs Committee says the Bill seeks to restore Kēnana’s character, mana, and reputation, as well as that of his descendants. It also seeks to acknowledge the deep hurt, shame, and stigma suffered as a result of the invasion of Maungapōhatu.

Kēnana’s great-grandson Tane Rua told Native Affairs, the injustices of Maungapōhatu have lingered in the Urewera and Tūhoe history for a very long time.

“It’s important we settle these now while those of us, his grandchildren, are still alive,” he said.

Ngā Toenga o Ngā Tamariki a Iharaira member Poipoi Te Kaawa says, “The stories about Rua are degrading and demeaning, and those stories are shared by his own people. Those insults weigh heavily on us as survivors of the Church of Israelites.”

The Bill would give effect to an agreement between the Crown and Ngā Toenga o Ngā Tamariki a Iharaira me Ngā Uri o Maungapōhatu Charitable Trust, to provide a statutory pardon for Rua Kēnana as well as an apology.

Submissions close on midnight October 30.