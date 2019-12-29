Samoa lifts measles state of emergency

The Samoan government have lifted their state of emergency declared last month following the outbreak of a measles epidemic there.

The measles death toll remains at 81, with no fatalities in the past 24 hours. With the state of emergency being lifted, churches, schools and daycares can now reopen.

There are currently 46 measles cases who are in-patients at health facilities in the country. The total number of measles cases admitted to all hospitals recorded for the outbreak to date is 1,844.

As of 27 December 2019, approximately 95% of eligible Samoans have been vaccinated against measles.