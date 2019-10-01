Savea to wear rugby goggles against Canada

Ardie Savea opens up about goggle wear - Video / All Blacks TV

All Black Ardie Savea has revealed he will be wearing goggles in the upcoming match against Canada tomorrow night.

The loose forward has said to media today that he has blurred vision in his left eye and has decided to wear the goggles to ensure he protects his vision.

"A couple years ago, I realised I had bad vision in my left eye. I can't see in my left eye, oh I can but everything kind of blurry. I told the All Black doc that it was slowly getting worse and now we're doing something about it."

While it will take some time getting familiar with wearing them on the field, Savea says there are other positives as well and everyone has been very supportive.

"There are kids out there, by me wearing these I can inspire them to get some and for them to try out the game of rugby then I guess it's a positive all round for our sport."

Tomorrow's match against Canada kicks off at NZT 11.15pm.