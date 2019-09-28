SBW on whānau, NRL finals

Sonny Bill Williams and Jack Goodhue. Photo/File.

Sonny Bill Williams and some of the other All Blacks will be keeping a keen eye on what is happening at the Sydney Cricket Ground tonight. The code-swapping star’s old side the Sydney Roosters are in a showdown with the Kiwi-laden Melbourne Storm for a place in this year’s NRL grand final, and Williams’ eyes lit up when he was asked about the code he grew up playing.

“There’s been few little convos going on, there’s a few boys going for Melbourne. Me and [Ryan] Crotty are big Roosters supporters. There’ll be a few keen eyes on the telly tonight,” he told media at the All Blacks’ hotel in Beppu.

Williams somewhat downplayed his allegiance to the Roosters in that statement, though. As a member of the team in 2013, he won his second NRL premiership, after his 2005 victory as a Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldog. He was also named in several NRL Immortals’ teams of the decade, which he described as incredibly humbling before the All Black squad left for Japan.

It has also been a big week for Williams’ family, with wife Alana confirming that she is pregnant with their fourth child. They have had two daughters - Iman was born in 2014 and Aisha in 2016 - along with their son Zaid who was born in June 2018.

“She’s quite a way down the track, she just can’t hide it anymore…we’re very blessed.”

Meanwhile, midfield partner Jack Goodhue was in fine form when asked about his unique mullet hairstyle.

“That’s exclusive and privileged knowledge,” he joked when asked about whether he had styled his hair before entering the press conference room.

“Please don’t ask me about that again. Next question!”

The All Blacks play Canada in their next World Cup game on Wednesday night. The Roosters and Storm semi-final kicks off at 9:50pm tonight (NZT).