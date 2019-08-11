Scott Barrett “not a dirty player” – brother Beauden

All Black coach Steve Hansen, Wallaby coach Michael Cheika and Beauden Barrett

All Black superstar Beauden Barrett has offered his support to brother Scott, who was sent off in last night’s 47-26 loss to the Wallabies last night in Perth.

“These things happen and we’ve just got to get around him” Beauden told media in the post match press conference.

“I reminded him that he’s not a dirty player and he realizes that too. These things can happen when you’re close to the line and players get in a low position.”

Scott was shown a red card by referee Jerome Garces for a shoulder charge on the head of Wallaby captain Michael Hooper just as the first half came to an end. At the time, the match was evenly poised at 13-12 in favour of the Wallabies, who then went on to dominate the rest of the match and rack up the highest score ever conceded by the All Blacks in a match.

Coach Steve Hansen praised the Australians.

“They were obviously the better side on the day. Our discipline didn’t help us…we missed 20 tackles out of 90 in the first half” he said.

Wallaby coach Michael Cheika sympathised with the All Blacks, making it clear that while he agreed that Garces had followed the correct guidelines, he was “torn on both sides.”

“Mate I like to play the game tough, right. It’s disappointing for me that a player gets sent off like that.”

Meanwhile, the Springboks have claimed The Rugby Championship this morning with a 46-13 win over the Pumas in Salta. The South Africans are the All Blacks’ first opponents in next month’s World Cup.

