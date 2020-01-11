Search for father and son snorkelling for pāua continues

Police have grave concerns for a missing father and son who were snorkelling for pāua in the Wairarapa yesterday.

"We have grave concerns for the pair's safety and we are working as hard as we can to find them," Sergeant Tony Matheson of Wairarapa search and rescue says.

A low-tide helicopter search is expected to take place about 1pm today for the 49-year-old man and his 10-year-old son who were snorkelling for pāua at Mataikona yesterday morning.

This morning around 7am the Westpac rescue helicopter resumed a shoreline search followed by a search of the neighbouring ocean.

The police national dive squad was also involved in this morning's search.