Several injured after explosion at house in Christchurch

Source: Screenshot from video by James Looyer.

At least six people have been injured and one house destroyed after a gas explosion in Christchurch.

Police were called to the incident on Marble Court, Northwood at 10.20am on Friday morning.

A fire and emergency spokesperson says five properties have been severely affected and a further 17 properties have been impacted by debris.

"The house fire has now been extinguished. Multiple Fire and Emergency crews are still in attendance damping down the fire and cleaning up," says the spokesperson.

A video posted to Facebook by resident James Looyer shows debris, roof tiles, and other building materials scattered across the street.

Wooden beams and batons also cover the ground where it looks as though a home once stood.

Fire investigators remain at the scene.

Gas and power have been turned off to Brookwater Avenue and Marble Court. Motorists are advised to follow diversions and avoid the area.

WorkSafe, the regulator for ensuring the safe supply and use of electricity and gas in New Zealand, has been notified of the explosion and is making inquiries.