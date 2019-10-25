Sign language dream's to be on Te Taitokerau marae

One man's dream to have a Te Reo Maori sign language interpreter on Marae could become a reality. Eddie Hokianga took action with his own beloved Te Taitokerau Region to establish a centre that aims to finally have sign language interpreters on Marae.

“We need interpreter who are Māori to support Māori deaf people in those Māori situations,” Eddie says.

Eddie affiliates to Ngāti Hine and Ngāti Kahungunu who the Trust is named after wants to see more fluent Te Reo Māori to learn sign language and Māori signs.

“In the Māori world theres a lot of content that deaf people don't access so its important to have Māori signs.”

The break through initiative is part of Eddie's program Te Rōpū Tangata Turi o Te Taitokerau to ensure that Māori sign language interpreters are part of Māori wānanga and marae settings.

“Māori deaf people don't understand whats happening because of oral Te Reo Māori and for a long time we've sat there and not understand it. We can see the visuals and we can see the whare visual detail. So to access that oratory we need tri-lingual interpreters to understand the culture.”

Te Reo Māori Cultural Advisor Shaquille Shortland says “It is rather sad to see our people not understand what our deaf community go through and the barriers for the wider community not able to converse with our sign language people.”

Attending a tri-lingual class in both Māori and English with Eddie's Trust is more affordable than your usual sign language tutorial.

The launch coincided with the release of local Kiwi birds that also gave the deaf community the opportunity to name one of them Piki Ake to celebrate the Māori Language.