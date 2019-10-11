Silver Ferns win pavlova bake-off against Aussie Diamonds

It was a different type of competition between the New Zealand Silver Ferns and Australia Diamonds today when the two netball rivals battled it out to see who could make the best pavlova cake.

The bake-off in Christchurch was held to settle a long-running argument over which country invented the pavlova, in the lead up to their first match of the Constellation Cup this weekend.

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua and captain Laura Langman teamed up against the Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander and captain Caitlin Bassett.

“We all love a good pav and just to being able to do something different out there's pretty cool so I’m looking forward to reaping the rewards and eating it,” says Taurua.

Silver Fern's pavlova won the bake-off. Source: File.

During the bake-off, Bassett was confident they were going to win.

“I know Noeline does not like to cook and Laura Langman eats the same meal every single night from what I learned at Lightning with them so we definitely have the bragging rights, Lisa's taking this very seriously.”

But for today's competition, it was the chocolate sprinkles helped the ferns come out on top.

“That was a really cool experience actually. I think we nudged the judge in the end,” says Langman.

Diamonds pavlova. Source: Māori Television.

Constellation Cup 2019

Once the teams hit the court on Sunday, things will get even more serious. It will be the first time the teams clash since New Zealand won the Netball World Cup in July.

“It’s an opportunity for both teams, like you said, a rematch,” says Langman.

Taurua says, “We have been basking in the success of the Netball World Cup but also know it’s a different beast in regards to being able to back it up week after week, so really looking forward to that challenge.”

Australia has held the Constellation Cup for the last six years.

“We still have our goals and we're world number one and the goal for us is to win this Constellation Cup. We've obviously had a lot of success in the past and we're not willing to give it up to the Kiwis now.”

The teams will play four matches as part of the competition with the first match being held in Christchurch this Sunday.