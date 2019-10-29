Sir Hec's legacy now in expert hands

Descendants of Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby have recently taken his waka hourua Ngāhiraka Mai Tawhiti on its new journey around the country as part of Tuia 250.



Terissa Joelene and Mahina Busby, all are from different generations and descendants of the waka expert Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby.



"He's sorely missed, I still have a bit of a tangi about him every now and then," says Terissa Busby.



"He taught us well and perseverance to carry on and to push through," says Joelene Busby.



"To specifically be on Ngāhiraka Mai Tawhiti is an honor," says Mahina Busby.



The Busby whānau started the preparation on their waka hourua for the next lag of Tuia 250, which is in Whangārei, and so they prep to head north.



"We've got about three or four days I think we've got. But today is all prep work so we got crew getting ready, preparing to make sure the canoe is ready," says Terissa Busby.



"For Ngāhiraka Mai Tawhiti, for her to come into Whangārei, would be a blessing for our people of Whangārei," say Joelene Busby.



The build for Ngāhiraka Mai Tawhiti started in the 2000s with the intention of closing the 'Polynesian Triangle' by sailing to Rapa Nui. 16-year-old Mahina Busby says that kaupapa waka was inevitable for her.



"This waka is one of the last traditional build held together literally by rope, it's an honor because this is made by the man himself Tā Hekenukumai and his legacy carries on with this canoe."



Joelene, Mahina's mum strongly believes that kaupapa waka is at the forefront of Māori kaupapa and she explains why. "We can lose any kaupapa but we can't lose waka, because if we lose waka we lose tikanga we lose karakia, kapahaka reo. Where kaupapa waka holds all of this in one."



Lastly, Terissa Busby says nothing is more important than whānau and that aspect alone has been her highlight.



"It was really cool sailing with Uncle Hector at the time back in the day. But to sail with a couple other Busby's onboard too is pretty cool."



The crew predict that the flotilla will be expected to arrive in Whāngarei this weekend.