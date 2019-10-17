Sonny Bill on his power of faith in the All Blacks

Sonny Bill Williams

‘Massive’ was the word used today by Sonny Bill Williams to describe the role his faith plays each time he pulls on the black jersey.

The committed Muslim was named to come off the bench in the All Blacks’ do or die quarter final with Ireland this Saturday in Tokyo, and was asked by Te Ao about it today at the team hotel.

“Obviously I’m a religious man and I believe all blessings come from the Creator” he said.

“I just try and live and move in a way that creates space for people to come into my life and affect them in a positive way. When it comes to playing footy, I just see it as another game I’m blessed to be a part of.”

Williams sat alongside fellow Muslim convert Ofa Tuungafasi during the press conference, and also said that the All Black environment was now one where players could speak their minds more freely.

“A lot of boys in the team are just real. They speak their minds, but it’s not always the picture perfect things. It’s the hardships that we face and overcome.”

“We all put those difference aside and come together for the betterment of the individual.”

Williams will watch on as Anton Lienert-Brown and Jack Goodhue start in the All Black midfield on Saturday night, but it is likely the cross-code star will feature in the second half.

The Irish have named their team for the match this afternoon as well, with a midfield of Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose to counter the All Black threat.

The Irish team is:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Keith Earls

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. CJ Stander

Bench: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, Rhys Ruddock, Lukle McGrath, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour