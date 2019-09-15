Sonny Bill Williams could be out of RWC

There is speculation that Sonny Bill Williams is out of the Rugby World Cup and his replacement will be Hurricanes midfielder Ngani Laumape. It is believed that Williams has suffered an injury.

It will be a bitter disappointment for Williams, who at age 34, would have been playing in his last world cup. He is one of only three players in the squad, along with Captain Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock, that would be vying for an unprecedented three William Webb Ellis trophies. He is also the only All Black to play in all 14 games of both the 2011 and 2015 tournaments.

His possible replacement, Ngani Laumape, is widely believed to be the most unlucky player to not make the original world cup squad.