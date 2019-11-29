Sports star arrested, accused of drug dealing

A high profile New Zealand sportsman has been arrested and charged with drug offences in Auckland. He was among several people taken into custody by police after they exercised a search warrant yesterday.

The New Zealand Herald has reported that he was held in custody and appeared this morning before Judge John Macdonald in the Manukau District Court.

He faces one charge of possession of a Class A drug, namely methamphetamine, for supply. Another man, 43, also faces the same charge.

The judge granted the interim name suppression order during the accused's brief court appearance.

Drug offences of this nature carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The men were granted bail and remanded without plea to appear back in court later this year.