Sports stars pledge to help fire recovery efforts

Lamelo Ball (Photo by Brent Lewin/Getty Images)

Australian sports stars are doing their bit to help with the current fire crisis. Led by world tennis number 30 Nick Kyrgios, players from across the codes are making donations to assist with the recovery effort.

The 24-year-old Kyrgios had suggested an exhibition tournament be held to raise funds for people affected by fires, but instead has pledged to donate $200 for every ace he hits during the Australian summer. After making the pledge public he was quickly joined by fellow Australian players John Millman and Alex de Minaur, who made similar promises for their upcoming campaigns.

I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome #StayTuned — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

American basketballer Lamelo Ball, who is projected to be picked in the top two of the NBA Draft this year and is currently playing in NBL for the Illawarra Hawks, is donating his month’s salary.

"It's sad to see what is happening on the South Coast of Australia," Ball said in a statement released by the team. "People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out."

Sources have told me that @IllawarraHawks PG LaMelo Ball @MELOD1P is donating one month of his @NBL salary to victims of the tragic NSW Fires. Thoughts and prayers go out to the families and victims affected by the tragedy. — Corey “Homicide” Williams (@chomicide) January 2, 2020

Big Bash stars Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell have also pitched in, promising AUD $250 for every six they hit during the domestic T20 season.