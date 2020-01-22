Stan Walker and Maisey Rika step in to perform at One Love

Māori artists Stan Walker and Maisey Rika have stepped up to perform at One Love, in replacement of other artists who can no longer attend.

Stan Walker will replace Toots and the Maytals since Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert is unable to attend due to health reasons.

Walker was a crowd favourite when he performed at the two previous One Love festivals in 2018 and 2019, so fans will be looking forward to his set on Sunday evening.

Stan Walker is a crowd favourite every year at One Love.

Maisey Rika will replace Latasha Lee who can no longer travel due to pneumonia.

Rika, has one of New Zealand's most impressive lead vocal styles, fused with her honest and thought invoking messages.

Some have described her sound similar to Tracey Chapman or Sade, with a splash of India Arie. Her spine-tingling vocals and fusion of English and te reo Māori lyrics have captured the hearts of soul seekers both in New Zealand and abroad.

Her breakthrough album, E Hine, consisted of Maori traditional songs and achieved double-platinum status.

Both artists will share the stage with a talent-packed line-up across the two days.

Day one features Sean Paul, Third World, Common Kings, Katchafire, Ria Hall and a Nesian Mystik reunion.

Festival director Pato Alvarez said it took three years of negotiations and one trip to Jamaica to meet Sean Paul's team to confirm his attendance at the festival.

"Can’t wait to show you all the huge production we are putting together this year!! Bigger and better each year!" Alvarez says.

Day two will play host to more big names such as Shaggy, L.A.B, Collie Buddz, Sons of Zion, FIJI and 1814.

At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the sold-out festival, including a high percentage of Māori and Pacific Island people.