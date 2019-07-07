Superfood company 'Kaitahi' top Whanganui Māori business

Māori superfood company Kaitahi has taken the top honour at the biannual Te Mānu Te Atatū Whanganui Māori Business Awards. The company’s director, Leonie Matoe believes that economic development is integral for Māori to thrive.

It's Māori business with an edge. Kaitahi is nourishing the masses while feeding into the dreams of South Taranaki iwi, Ngā Rauru Ki Tahi.

Company director, Leonie Matoe says, "My spirit became happy when Kaitahi was announced as the supreme winners at the Whanganui Māori Business Awards, it's amazing not only for me but for the whole iwi."

More than 300 people attended the awards in their finest attire, celebrating what's considered a vital part of Whanganui's growing economy, that is, local Māori business.

Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa descendant, Pahia Turia says, "It's the heart for the business, for their workers, right down to the roots of what we do. With our protocols leading us in our work."

Māori business accounts for more than $42.6 billion, but poverty is a major inequity for Māori in Whanganui. Te Manu Atatū chairwoman Carol Hayward says collaboration is key to solving such issues.

"As a Māori business network, we look forward to building a stronger partnership with iwi so that we can get the job right and we're a big part in that strategic plan around what's happening in our region," she says.

Matoe adds that business creates opportunity when realised.

"Māori aren't really making the most of the resources out there to get to that level."

The emerging business award went to Lads Brewing Company, with aspiring entrepreneurs encouraged to persevere with their ventures for the shared benefit of the local economy and people.

The full results for the Te Manu Atatū Whanganui Māori Business Awards are as follows:

Best Māori Business, Trade Services - The Reno Man

Best Māori Business, Professional Services - Heeni Investments

Best Māori Business, Manufacturing & Production - Kaitahi

Best Māori Business, Tourism & Hospitality - Unique Whanganui River Experience

Best Māori Business, Retail - Foursquare Aramoho

Best Māori Business, Digital and Technology - IHI

Māori Rising Star Award - Lads Brewing Company

Best Māori Business, Environment - Jax Hair Studio

Te Manu Atatū Supreme Award - Kaitahi