Surfboard carving - a gift from his tupuna

A veteran of the police force has hung up the cuffs and is now a full-time indigenous surfboard carver.

It was a skill Aylmer Kenny never knew he had until a few years ago and one he says was gifted to him by his ancestors that has changed his life.

"To go from not knowing how to carve anything to creating something that people like to look at and go 'oh, it's incredible' [is great]."

Kenny says carving has mended a lot of his grievances from his time in the police force.

"Being male and Māori, we walk around like 'nah, everything is all good' but then things would pop in and- I needed this to be my journey to start healing."

It is also a path that connects him to his Māori heritage.

"The carving is my pathway to connect with my tupuna. My mum, she said 'your tupuna, your tohunga are coming through and they want to show you something and you just need to keep your mind and your heart open'."

He refers to his ability as a 'gift' and it is a gift he is sharing with the world.

"Since I've been carving I feel the energy of the client….and I try to interpret what their vision is."

He says letting go of what was enabled him to open up doors he never knew were there.

"To be able to produce and do what we want to do, we need to start to work on ourselves and work from within and to clear out all our raruraru."

Kenny hopes to continue his te reo and tikanga Māori journey.