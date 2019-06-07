Tā Hemi Henare section to be included in Ngā Manu Kōreo?

Te Tai Tokerau Ngā Manu Kōrero organisers are calling for a new bi-lingual section to be included at the national Ngā Manu Kōrero competition.

Over the last two days the competition has been underway at Northland College in Kaikohe.

Speakers have stood and given their whakaaro and perspectives about a wide range of contemporary topics of concern among rangatahi and the wider community.



After the passing of prominent Northland Leader Sir Hemi Henare in 1989, a plea was made by his widow Lady Rose and whānau to include a new section to honor his oratory skills in both te reo Māori and English.

Since then the Tā Hemi Henare section has been included in the Te Taitokerau competition.

Now there's a push from the committee, judges and people of Te Taitokerau for the section to be included in the national Ngā Manu Kōrero competition, now entering its 54th year, which is to be held in Manawatū this year.



A decision is yet to be made by the organisers of the national competition.