Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit up for six Oscars

Film director Taika Waititi has been nominated for six Academy Awards for his latest film, Jojo Rabbit.
The Oscar nominations, released overnight for the 92nd Academy Awards in February, see the film up for Best Picture and include nods for Best Adapted Screen Play, Best Supporting Actress, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing and Best Production Design.
The nominations are another milestone adding to Waititi's ongoing filmmaking success. His short film, Two Cars, One Night, also received an Academy Award Nomination in 2015 for Best Short Film Live Action.
His local hits Boy (2010) and Hunt For The Wilderpeople (2017) have been acclaimed internationally and he has also gone on to direct the Marvel blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, which earned more than US$850 million ($1.3 billion) at the box office worldwide. Jojo Rabbit has banked US$25.9 million in ticket receipts.
Kiwi screenwriter Anthony McCarten has also been nominated for an Academy Award for his film, The Two Popes. This year's nomination is the writer's fourth Oscar nomination. He wrote the screenplay for hit movie Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), and his The Theory of Everything and Darkest Hour earned him best picture Oscar nominations in 2017 and 2014.
The nominees
BEST PICTURE
The Irishman
Ford vs Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Sam Mendes - 1917
Todd Phillips - Joker
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
The Irishman
BEST SOUND MIXING
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SOUND EDITING
Ford V Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
Joker - Alan Robert Murray
1917 - Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate
One Upon as Time in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
I'm Gonna Love me Again - Rocketman
I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough
Into the Unknown - Frozen II
Stand Up - Harriet
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable Sister
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor's Window
Saria
A Sister
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST FILM EDITING
Ford v Ferrari - Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker
The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
Joker - Jeff Groth
Parasite - Jinmo Yang
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917 - Roger Deakins
The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
Joker - Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
1917