Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit up for six Oscars

Film director Taika Waititi has been nominated for six Academy Awards for his latest film, Jojo Rabbit.

The Oscar nominations, released overnight for the 92nd Academy Awards in February, see the film up for Best Picture and include nods for Best Adapted Screen Play, Best Supporting Actress, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing and Best Production Design.

The nominations are another milestone adding to Waititi's ongoing filmmaking success. His short film, Two Cars, One Night, also received an Academy Award Nomination in 2015 for Best Short Film Live Action.

His local hits Boy (2010) and Hunt For The Wilderpeople (2017) have been acclaimed internationally and he has also gone on to direct the Marvel blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, which earned more than US$850 million ($1.3 billion) at the box office worldwide. Jojo Rabbit has banked US$25.9 million in ticket receipts.

Kiwi screenwriter Anthony McCarten has also been nominated for an Academy Award for his film, The Two Popes. This year's nomination is the writer's fourth Oscar nomination. He wrote the screenplay for hit movie Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), and his The Theory of Everything and Darkest Hour earned him best picture Oscar nominations in 2017 and 2014.

The nominees

BEST PICTURE

The Irishman

Ford vs Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

The Irishman

BEST SOUND MIXING

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford V Ferrari - Donald Sylvester

Joker - Alan Robert Murray

1917 - Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate

One Upon as Time in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4

I'm Gonna Love me Again - Rocketman

I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough

Into the Unknown - Frozen II

Stand Up - Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable Sister

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor's Window

Saria

A Sister

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford v Ferrari - Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker

The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles

Joker - Jeff Groth

Parasite - Jinmo Yang

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 - Roger Deakins

The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto

Joker - Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

1917