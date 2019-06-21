Taikura kaumātua showcase their kapa haka prowess

70-year-old Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei elder Matt Maihi is excited to show the next generation of kapa haka performers how its done. Thirteen Taikura kapa haka groups from across the nation are taking to the stage to showcase their kapa haka prowess at Te Papa's Matariki Festival 2019.

Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrakei te Puru o Tāmaki have performed since 2014 and again have made the eleven hour train trip to represent their iwi.

Maihi says, "Its all about kōtahitanga o ngā kaumātua o ngā kuia and the atmosphere is one of the highlights of us being down here."

These kaumātua are set on being role models for the up-and-coming generations of kapa haka performers.

"The thing is, we try to show off to our mokos, to say 'hey, this is how you should be doing it'!" says Maihi

It was 75-year-old Meiha Hawke who came up with the idea to start the group five years ago to encourage the elderly of Ngāt Whātua ki Ōrakei to revive and retain their traditions through kapa haka.

Hawke says, "We're the role models for the future to come. I get on stage with my walker and I actually do the double long [poi]."

Tutorship of the group fell to Meiha's daughter Marama Royal, a long-standing performer for Ngāti Rangiwewehi under the tutelage of Trevor and Atareta Maxwell.

Royal says, "When you see some of them who have had serious health issues, mobility issues, standing and being able to perform a 20 minute program and do it and feel well after it, that to me is Tino Rangatiratanga."

Since the event's inception by Tama Huata in 2007 Te Papa has become its official host. Kaihautū Arapata Hakiwai says it's a one-of-a-kind event.

"For me, there is no better showcase of talent like this and if our children and grandchildren are of utmost of importance then so should be our elderly- and that's who we are as Māori," says Hakiwai.

Maihi is ready for this year's event, "Preparation has been pretty good. The whānau are really excited".

Day one kicks of at 10am tomorrow morning with host Te Upoko o te Ika Taikura. Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrakei te Puru o Tāmaki are due on stage at 11.30am.