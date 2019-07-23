Tainui Group Holdings' new five star hotel set for Auckland Airport

Tainui Group Holdings will soon begin construction on their new investment, a five star hotel at Auckland Airport.

The hotel will be six stories high and have 305 rooms in total. It will neighbour another Waikato-Tainui hotel, the Novotel.

Tainui Group Holdings CEO Chris Joblin says there will be significant financial reward for the people.

Parekawhia McLean, chair of Te Whakakitenga o Waikato, says Tainui already have a model of success with the Novotel and they want to expand on that success.

"Our hotel here, Novotel Tainui, has an occupancy rate of almost 90%. It's full most of the time, it's a cash cow for the iwi. I expect Te Arikinui Pullman will be the same. There will be just under 200 jobs that will be created."

The hotel is also Māori-themed, with a name befitting of its status,Te Arikinui.

'It was also the name bestowed on Te Atairangikaahu when she became the Māori queen, so that's why it's significant- and it's also her birthday, the 23rd of July," says McLean.

The hotel will be up and running by 2022.