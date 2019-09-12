Taiohi Challenge the Government at Ngā Manu Kōrero

This years “Ngā Manu Kōrero” National Champions pulled no punches when challenging the government.

2019 National Korimako (Senior English) winner Manaia Sorenson (Te Whānau-a-Apanui) said "I had a message that I wanted Jacinda to hear I had a message that I wanted the whole of Aotearoa to hear so I needed to do that justice to regain tikanga Māori and unity".

Manu Kōrero has become ideal platform for taiohi to speak their minds and challenge the powers that be.

2019 National Korimako 2nd Place Earner Te Aumihi Hohepa (Te Arawa) said, "The importance [of this competition] is the young people in this competition, it’s a space they can speak their thoughts and knowing that it’s a safe space".

Manu Kōrero gives young Māori a space to unashamedly express their Māoritanga.

See below for the overall results

Pei Te Hurinui Jones – Senior Māori

1. Hinewai Netana-Williams – Manukura

2. Mokonuiārangi Rangitauira-Edmonds – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata

3. Hamiora Renata – Ngā Taiātea Wharekura

Korimako – Senior English

1. Manaia Sorenson – Te Kura o Te Whānau-ā-Apanui

2. Te Aumihi Hōhepa – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata

3. Shaye Witehira – Manukura

Rāwhiti Ihaka – Junior Māori

1. Tanekaha Mariu Rangi – Te Wharekura o Ruatoki

2. Te Raihi Delamere – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae, Te Rangitakaroro Hiini – Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai, Kimai Hireme – Te Kura o te Kaokaoroa o Patetere

3. Zion Birch – TKKMO Hawaiki Hou

Tā Turi Kara – Junior English

1. Paretoroa Webster-Terei – Rotorua Boys High School

2. Waiatatia Ratana-Karehana – Rangitikei College

3. Anahera Taitua – Te Kura Mana Māori o Whangaparaoa

E tipu e rea award

Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae