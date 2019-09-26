Tales of the 'Te Tapere nui o Whatonga' trail

Te Hikoi o Pukaha is a newly-established cultural tour in the Wairarapa region that tells the story of Te Tapere nui o Whatonga.

Local iwi members from Rangitāne ki Wairarapa believe this is a mechanism to revitalise their tribal stories in this modern-day world, and this is an opportunity for the next generation to take a walk down memory lane.

Pukaha National Wildlife Centre General Manager, Emily Court says, "There's a real appetite out there from New Zealanders and to overseas tourist to find out more about our history - New Zealand's history."

However, for local iwi its a reminder of how colonisation has impacted this land.

"The real name is Te Tapere nui o Whatonga. However, when the English arrived the name changed to 70 mile bush, then to 40 mile bush and this here, Pukaha, is what's left over," says Mike Kawana (Rangitāne).

Court says this is also a way to address some of the country's biggest issues.

"At the moment with the situation with the deteriorating environment and with climate change its just becoming more and more important to share the stories of our past and of the history of places like this."

Kawana says visitors will learn about the wildlife, the forest and the Māori myths and legends that connect to this area.

"That is one of the major areas in the conversations of the tour guides on this walk, is to explain to the visitors that will come and listen to the stories, here is the real stories of our home here."

He also welcomes the decision to have New Zealand history taught in schools and says this could also be another form of class to add to those lessons.

"We acknowledge that the agreement the government made to teach the children and grandchildren the real stories of New Zealand. For us here in Rangitāne its to share that information out to schools, to universities, to everyone so that everyone can hear them and learn."

"It's an important part of our way forward actually understanding the history," adds Court.

The tour is now officially open to the public.