Tall Blacks go down in World Cup opener

The Tall Blacks now find themselves up against it after only one game at the FIBA World Cup, losing 102-94 to Brazil in Nanjing overnight.

Despite Corey Webster’s 19 points (7 of 19) and the scores locked 50-all at halftime, the kiwis fell apart in the third quarter and were outscored 28-12 by the Brazilians. Webster was contained well by the Brazilian defence thereafter, offering only one successful shot in the second half.

Isaac Fotu went 6/10 from the floor with 17 points, while Shea Ili finished strongly with 16 points and six assists.

However, they were no match for Brazilian veteran and former NBA player Leandro Barbosa, who led all scorers with 22 points. It was he and Alex Garcia who really drove home the advantage in the third, landing consecutive three-pointers and setting up a 16 point lead.

The Tall Blacks now face Montenegro on Tuesday night NZT, which they will be targeting as a must-win. However, things will get a lot tougher on Thursday when they face eighth-ranked Greece who have current NBA MVP Giannis Atetokounmpo in their lineup.

Brazil 102 (Leandro Barbosa 22, Rafa Luz 15, Alex Garcia 14, Marquinhos Sousa 12)

New Zealand 94 (Corey Webster 19, Isaac Fotu 17, Shea Ili 16, Tai Webster 12, Rob Loe 11)

1Q: 22-20; HT: 50-50; 3Q: 78-62