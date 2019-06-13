Tall Ferns team named for 3x3 World Cup

Basketball New Zealand has named the Tall Ferns team for the FIBA 3x3 Women's World Cup, tipping off in Amsterdam next week.

The roster features the same players that won gold at the 3x3 Asia Cup in 2018: Kalani Purcell, Antonia Farnworth (née Edmondson), Micaela Cocks and Chevannah Paalvast. With New Zealand being ranked 20th out of 20 teams, defying rankings will be a must. Pool D consists of reigning champions Italy, Russia, Ukraine and Indonesia.

Head coach Anthony Corban says “We have the luxury of some depth and the World Cup Qualifier in Puerto Rico showed that with Penina stepping in. New Zealand women have game. We can compete on the international stage and have a proven record of defying rankings. Now comes the big stage of a World Cup.”

The Tall Ferns’ first game is against Indonesia on June 19.