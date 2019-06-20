Tāmaki Makaurau to celebrate Matariki 2019 with Waikato-Tainui

It was a cold morning in Auckland for those who gathered for the new harbour bridge light show celebrating the upcoming Māori New Year.

PICTURE Auckland's Habour bridge is set for a Matariki light show this Māori New Year.

Project co-ordinator Ataahua Papa says, "The conversation on the bridge is that of Waikato-Tainui. First, you're seeing now the stars of Matariki, it's Matariki and her daughters- that's what Tainui believes. Matariki is the big star with her daughters."

Auckland Council has been working with mana whenua for three years to celebrating, gathering together and remembering the past during Matariki.

"It takes a lot of research for things like this, checking stories and getting a light show on the harbour bridge, it's great that it's done," says Papa.

It's about connecting through genealogy and Waikato-Tainui is encouraging everyone to get out and learn more about local histories during Matariki.

Papa says, "Research and learn about it so you know all the tangata whenua stories of this place."

Looking from the back of the waka hourua 'Aotearoa One' offering Matariki tours on the Waitematā Harbour (Source: file).

Auckland councillor Alf Filipaina says, "Go online, there are a hundred events and end up immersing yourself in our culture. That's what you have to do Tāmaki Makaurau- do it."

Around the 25th of June, Matariki will be visible in the sky and in July the last shows for Matariki with Waikato-Tainui and Auckland Council will take place.

Aotearoa One's sails against the Auckland harbour bridge for Vector Lights for Matariki Festival starting in a week (Source: file).