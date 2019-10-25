Tāmaki Makaurau set to welcome Tuia250 flotilla

The Tuia250 flotilla has made it to Auckland City and locals are preparing to welcome the six vessels into the Waitematā Harbour.

Auckland City Council Festival Director, Ataahua Papa (Waikato, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Koroki Kahukura) says the arrival of the waka is a rich part of New Zealand’s history.

“The arrival of waka into the Waitematā is a very important part of the narrative that makes up the history of Tāmaki Makaurau.”

She also says many Māori ancestors travelled through these waters back in the 19th century.

“Many of the waka of the Māori migration sailed into Waitematā.”

And today’s event allows this generation to gain a brief understanding of what it was like many years ago.

“The portrayal of waka arriving into the City of Sails is a great way to connect the heritage of all New Zealanders whose ancestors arrived into Aotearoa aboard a waka of some kind.”

There will be many activities for everyone to enjoy throughout Labour Weekend.

The welcome ceremony will commence at 2 pm today and the flotilla arrival can be viewed from the northern end of Queens Wharf from midday.

More to come.