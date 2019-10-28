Tāmaki women take out Māori Hockey Tournament

The annual National Māori Hockey Tournament has been hosted by Te Tairāwhiti in Tūranganui a Kiwa Gisborne for the first time since 1994.

The competition brought together a total of 16 teams representing their regions in both men's and women's divisions, all vying for national honours.

Tāmaki Mākarau has taken out the women's competition, making it their first victory in 6 years.

Claudia Hanham (Te Rarawa) says, "We've been playing really good hockey the past couple of days, and it just worked for us today which is really cool and all the girls stepped up today for the challenge which was great. We wanted to stick with flowing hockey and passing so we didn't want to dribble the whole time, some teams like doing that but for us, we like the passing game so we tried to do that today and it worked."