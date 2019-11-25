Tamariki urge New Zealanders and visitors to protect Aotearoa

Tamariki are urging New Zealanders and international visitors to Aotearoa to look after the environment as part of a new summer campaign.

The campaign follows the launch of Tiaki - Care for New Zealand to the industry in November 2018.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage says by using the voice of young people, the campaign released today invites people to adopt the principles of Tiaki and act as guardians for New Zealand's special places.

As part of the launch, a video has been released with tamariki speaking about why it is important for visitors to protect Aotearoa. It starts off with them talking about promises they can make to visitors.

“On behalf of New Zealand, I’d like to make you a promise that when I’m all grown up, I`ll show your kids show your kids the best way down your mountain,” one boy says while going for a bike ride up a maunga.

A young girl at a marae says, “I promise to teach them a waiata my kuia taught me.”

But the tamariki ask for something in return.

“We ask that you, the visitors of today, make a promise for our future that while travelling around New Zealand you’ll help protect and preserve our home caring for our land, our sea, and our culture,” another girl says.

The campaign was developed collaboratively by seven public and private sector organisations including Air New Zealand, Tourism Holdings Limited, Tourism New Zealand, Department of Conservation, NZ Māori Tourism, Local Government New Zealand, and Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis says Tiaki is the result of government and industry taking action together to guide positive behaviour and encourage visitors and New Zealanders to care for Aotearoa.

"Tiaki is an important step forward in making our shared commitment to sustainable tourism loud and clear," says Davis.

Tiaki was originally launched in 2018 and has since featured in over 500 international media stories; reached almost two million people on Tourism New Zealand and Air New Zealand's social media channels; and had over 56,000 engagements on Instagram.

"Our Government is making good progress in our plan to ensure tourism growth benefits our people, economy and environment and Tiaki supports this work well.”