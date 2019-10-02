Taranaki designer meets modelling legend Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson receives pōwhiri - Photo source / Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development

Taranaki designer Bobby Campbell Luke has had the honour of showing his latest collection to modelling legend Elle Macpherson.

Macpherson, from Australia, is recognised around the globe as being a highly successful businesswoman and philanthropist.

During her recent visit to Auckland, Luke shared his newest collection which showcased at New Zealand Fashion Week 2019. The collection was also featured soon after in Vogue.

The collection Whiri Papa is a kairaranga term which means the twinning of three threads. It represents three stories including his upbringing, observations from his mother and his fascination with the kitchen.

Macpherson says she loved meeting Luke and learning about the importance of his heritage.

“As Māori designers…their work is about style as opposed to following trends and they're very true to themselves, authentic, and that is something I really respect in fashion.”

During her stay, she was welcomed with a pōwhiri and haka during a visit to fashion label Zambesi.

“Being greeted by the haka and seeing these great New Zealand designers, then finishing off with this incredible chocolate…It was the perfect morning for me.”

She said she found the haka “incredibly enchanting”.

“I was very moved today. It was so dynamic and beautiful.”

Macpherson was in the country to be the keynote speaker at a fundraising event in Auckland last week for The Rising Foundation, a charity that helps young people from at-risk communities reach their potential.