Tauranga man works to get rid of Towel-Wronger

The on-going debate around correct pronunciation of Māori place names has resurfaced following a recent radio conversation on NewsTalk ZB's show with Marcus Lush being shared to social media. Graham Hoete (Ngai Te Rangi/Ngāti Ranginui) and Sharon Holt are “correct Māori pronunciation” advocates who spoke to Te Āo regarding this ongoing issue.

Hoete is a Tauranga based visual artist who has released a series of videos, instructing his viewers the correct pronunciation of Tauranga.

He feels that empathy and understanding is the best method to spread this message across to people. Especially non-māori.

“Just to try and constructively help people, to address it head on, but also to move forward in love, and help those ones who are trying too bro, cos I don't wanna whakaiti them as well you know.

“It's knowing our history, because that's what brings context and, its context that brings understanding, and that's the thing that tweaks our heart posture when it comes to engagement.”

Graham Hoete and Sharon Holt share their thoughts and insights on Māori place name pronunciation with Te Āo News. Source: File

Sharon Holt, author of “Te Reo Singalong” books says that learning Māori place names is not so much a matter of ability, but that of effort.

“It’s not hard, it’s easy! The hard part is changing the habit but the doing it is easy because…. It’s just a decision in our head, to do that and to choose to respect instead of disrespect.

“We can't just say, that's not how its pronounced, we need to say how it is pronounced and why its pronounced that way. And why it matters to pronounce Māori place names correctly.”