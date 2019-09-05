Taurua listed in NEXT's 30 Women of the Year

Noeline Taurua has been named as one of the NEXT’s 30 Women of the Year.

This award recognizes Kiwi women who are making a difference both nationally and internationally in their field of expertise.

Taurua has a rich history in the netball arena and has recently led the country’s top netball side to victory at this year’s Netball World Cup.

She has also led Australia’s Sunshine Coast Lightning through two victories and is awaiting to see whether they can take home the cup for a third time.

She is amongst a rich pool of talented and inspirational women who represent Arts and Culture, Sport, Education, Community, Health and Science, and Business and Innovation.

NEXT Editor-in-Chief Nicky Dewe says, “In every case these women have seized an opportunity, addressed a need and made a difference, breaking down barriers in the process, and displaying incredible determination and vision. In many instances, they have also overcome huge personal challenges to achieve what they have.”

The NEXT Woman of the Year winners will be chosen by a judging panel that feature The Project’s Kanoa Lloyd and principal sponsor Elizabeth Arden’s General Manager Valerie Riley, as well as NEXT Editor-in-Chief Nicky Dewe.