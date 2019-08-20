Taurua set to move home and stay with Silver Ferns till January

World Champion winning Silver Ferns coach announced today she and her whānau will return to Aotearoa after the Suncorp Super Netball season this year.

Netball New Zealand also confirmed Taurua will remain in the head coach role of the Silver Ferns until after the Northern Quad tournament in the UK in January after reports surfaced yesterday that she will guide the team through the Constellation Cup against the Australian Diamonds in October.

Taurua said it had been an amazing journey with the Silver Ferns over the past 12 months and she wanted to ensure the systems, culture, performance and overall improvements that were gained during this time is consolidated and continues to grow and develop through to next year’s Quad Series.



“I’ve been fully committed to both the Silver Ferns Netball World Cup campaign and Sunshine Coast Lightning in the Australian Suncorp Super Netball competition,” she said.



“I want to help and support both organisations work through the next stage so they remain successful. I can’t speak enough of the pride I feel for what we’ve achieved to date,” she said.



“It has been an absolute privilege to coach the Silver Ferns and work with such a special group of people. I need to take the time to settle back home and contemplate where the next journey will take my family and I.”