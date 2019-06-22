Tawaroa Kawana leading the way for Māori in powerlifting

The Global Powerlifting Committee competition got underway today in Auckland, with competitors coming from all over the country to test their strength as they battle it out for their respective weight division titles.

The competition was organised by the Aotearoa Strong Gym, who have been running the event for five years now. Competitors lift their way past their expectations, smashing and getting new personal bests.

Tawaroa Kawana was competing today, returning to defend his weight division title.

"This is the national competition where we see the best of the best compete. My only expectation is to smash those goals that I set for myself for today."



His first ever powerlifting competition was in February last year and he's been undefeated since then, winning gold in all the competitions in his category. He started off in the U90KG class, but has now moved up into the U100KG weight division.



The competition consists of compound movements, such as deadlifts. squats and bench press. With the squats and deadlifts, Kawana is easily lifting beyond the 200kg mark. He's been training for three months in the lead up to this competition, not only looking at getting stronger in the body but making sure all other aspects are strong as well.

"This journey for me has had a lot of ups and downs, within my prep leading up to today. My main goal always is to be stronger in general, but to be strong in my mind and in my spirit."



Kawana encourages Māori to take up the sport. He believes there are a lot of opportunities and pathways within powerlifting.

"Instead of raising your hands and wanting to assault someone, I'd rather put my hands on the bar. This is where I let out my anger. It is one of my utmost desires to get more Māori into this sport. On my shirt it says 'Toa', that's what we are, not just me, but all Māori," he says.



Kawana came out on top today, remaining undefeated. Tomorrow is the women's Kaha Aotearoa Competition.