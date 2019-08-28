Te Ao Māori wakes to the news of Tahu Pōtiki's passing

Tributes have begun to flow for the former Ngāi Tahu Chief Executive, Tahu Pōtiki who passed away on Tuesday.

Pōtiki was a prominent iwi leader who spent many years on a number of boards, including Māori Television's board.

In 2014, he was diagnosed with debilitating liver disease - hepatic encephalopathy.

Overnight, Pōtiki's hapū Te Rūnanga o Ōtakou posted their condolences to his whānau.

Te Tai Tonga MP Rino Tirikatene also acknowledged the passing of his "dear friend", saying, "The mahi and dedication you have continuously committed to - not only Ngāi Tahu - Te Ao Māori will be missed."

"A big loss to our people of the Te Tai Tonga electorate. A true rangatira because his heart was always for the prosperity of Māoridom."

