Te Ao surprises Taurua whānau with Noeline's decision to move home

Two of Noeline Taurua's older sisters who attended Ihumātao to carry their late father Kingi Taurua's memory onto the site, were proud and surprised when Te Ao Māori News informed them of their sister's recent confirmation she would be extending her contract with the Silver Ferns.

Tuhi Taurua says, “Oh churr, ohh we're very proud of our girl.”

Both sisters, Tuhi and Naumai Ripeka Taurua are confident their dad woulfd have been ecstatic.

"I know that our dad would be shining, he is shining down on her, very much on her achievement. I know she's going to do us all very proud and she's going to do dad very proud and that's what's important."

The Netball World Cup winning coach announced she would be stepping down from the Sunshine Coast Lightning team at the end of the season and stay on with the Silver Ferns.

"She has worked so hard in the shadow of our dad passing last year and she was able to continue to achieve what dad wanted her to achieve and so we're very…very proud of her. We love her very much."

The Lightning are currently sitting at the top of the Suncorp Super Netball competition. However, Tuarua wants to get on with the job.

Coach Noeline Taurua says, "We're very focused on what needs to happen over the next three or four weeks and very determined to finish the season off well."

Taurua's achievements have seen her put up for for New Zealander of the Year in 2020.

"She's a wonderful young women, she's done so much for New Zealand and so much for the sport and so much for netball. We can't be any prouder,” says older sister Tuhi.