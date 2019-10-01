Te Hau Tawhiti stand in solidarity with Mauna Kea

Photo Source - Te Hau Tawhiti

Local Brisbane based kapa haka group, Te Hau Tawhiti, recently travelled to Hawai’i and stood in solidarity with the Kanaka Maoli who are currently occupying their sacred mountain, Mauna Kea.

The small contingent went to the sunny shores of Hawai’i for a cultural exchange and believed it was fitting to pay homage to the indigenous peoples of that area as they too know the struggle they are fighting.

Te Hau Tawhiti member, Ashley Tiraha says, “We went with care and aroha and there really are no words to express the wairua we felt while at the foot of Mauna a Wākea surrounded by Pono and aloha ‘aina.”

He also says that they gifted some sacred and unique taonga Māori from Aotearoa to show their love, support and to honour the current struggle and the fight of their ancestors.

“As Māori we were fortunate to be able to give ho'okupu (offerings/koha) by way of a Pouwhenua, a Korowai and a Whale Bone taonga”.

Photo Source - Te Hau Tawhiti

Te Hau Tawhiti are no strangers to the Māori domestic and international community.

Last year they were recognised by Te Māngai Pāhō for a creative video they produced to show how they incorporated Te Ao Māori in their daily lives while living abroad.

Many people entered the great Te Māngai Pāhō video challenge, however, this Australian based kapa haka group out shined the entries and secured the $10,000 prize money pack.

It’s been a year and the group have invested their winnings in costumes, wānanga and any other tools that will continue to help them grow.

They now focus on what lays ahead which could one day see them on the Te Matatini stage.

Read more

Te Hau Tawhiti wins #1miriona wero

Kapa Haka thrives in Australia