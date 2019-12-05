Te Mātāwai shares long term reo revitalisation vision

Te Mātāwai, the independent statutory entity tasked with revitalising Te Reo Māori are sharing their long term vision for the language with tomorrow’s champions. It’s a strategy set up under the umbrella of Te Maihi Māori and today they came together to share that vision.

Mata hiapō is the strategy that looks at those who are eager to learn Māori but are in an urban environment like Auckland.

Stacey Morrison says, “Learning together as one is an important aspect for us, and making sure that it is an inclusive plan that has everyone on board. Our main focus is looking at those who haven't shown interest into our native language."

A plan to revitalise the language in the regions has been established, to strengthen regional dialects and for te reo Māori to be at the forefront.

Te Waihoroi Shortland says, “There isn't a language initiative that I know of where people won't gain any knowledge. But the problem has always been, for that knowledge, to be retained and held."

Since 2017 over 330 investments were made in 8 regions across the country. According to this room of reo-experts, the past and the future generation, when it comes to our language, is alive and well. But those in between is where the focus needs to be.

"The majority of reo speakers are the only ones in their households. People will learn but will often have no one to practice with, that’s a big problem. The priority for us is to create more speaking Māori communities,” Morrison explains.

“In my opinion, the numbers of those, who want to master te reo are slowly dwindling away. The majority will speak it sometimes, and then there are those who only understand what is being said,” Shortland concludes.

The tide has turned, and the future of the language lies on the shoulders of the youth.