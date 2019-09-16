Te Puni Kōkiri welcomes new CEO

Expectations are high for the newly appointed Chief Executive of Te Puni Kōkiri, David Tokohau Samuels.

Samuels was officially welcomed in Wellington today and brings with him international experience working on trade issues for the Ministry for Primary Industries in the Middle East and China.

Māori Development Minister, Nanaia Mahuta says his position is critical to improving wellbeing and enterprise for Māori while lifting the wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

“Our Government is committed to addressing the inequalities experienced by whānau Māori - we are committed to creating the right conditions for Māori to achieve their social and economic development aspirations - we are committed to Māori Development.”

Mahuta says, “this leadership role comes with great expectations and anticipation for influencing whānau wellbeing - whānau taurikura - outcomes across government.”

Samuels of Waikato-Tainui and Te Whakatōhea descent will lead Te Puni Kōkiri in its aspirations to increase and enhance its engagement with Māori.