Te Reo Māori giving a new Pulse to netball champions

The Pulse netball team's partnership with Te Wānanga o Raukawa has seen the team embrace te reo Māori. Young shooter Aaliyah Dunn is excited that her teammates are learning her culture, while Sulu Fitzpatrick player sees it as a link to her own.

Dunn, and her fellow teenage shooter Tiana Metuarau are dubbed the "Māori Council" within the club and have assumed leaderships roles within the team as they immerse themselves in Te Ao Māori.

"In the two years I've been here, I've seen a major shift in everyone's attitude towards learning te reo which is really cool like it just makes me happy that other people want to learn my own culture," says Dunn (Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāriki Kaipūtahi).



She says the team culture based around tikanga Māori has helped her find a home at the Pulse, having moved there hometown of Invercargill at the beginning of last year, "The relationship with Te Wānanga has been so good, like being brought up in the Māori culture like at home it made the transition to this team a lot easier cause like a lot of their morals and principles were the same back home."

She has also felt more comfortable speaking Māori again. Growing up in the deep south, she attended Kōhanga Reo and Kura Kaupapa Māori until Year 6 before moving off to mainstream schools.

Despite taking te reo subjects at high school, Dunn felt like she didn't know enough reo to speak more, however, she finds herself constantly conversing with Metuarau in te reo Māori on and off the court.

They have inspired their teammates, and encourage them to give te reo Māori a try as well, "and they feel comfortable like they don't mind that they mispronounce words or anything like, cause we're there to help them. It might be funny at the time but yeah we really encourage them to speak it around training."

"We definitely recognise that te reo is a taonga and I think our Māori council, Aliyah and Tiana, making sure that it is incorporated into our everyday training, not just for the sake of it, but it's part of who we are," says Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, who is of Samoan descent, is one who has enjoyed the Pulse's culture drive in recent years.

She also says learning te reo has helped her keep connected to her Samoan culture, "For me it's been a huge link for me between Māori tikanga, Māori whakapapa to my own Samoan culture," she says, "To be able to infuse Māori worldviews, my own Samoan culture and New Zealand as a whole I think has been really important in my own growth. To be able to immerse in that has been really special."

Fitzpatrick says the personal benefits have been just as much those gained by the team on court.