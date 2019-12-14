Te reo Māori touch for Te Papa's 'wonderful' exhibition

Te Papa Tongarewa Museum in Wellington has launched their Wonderland exhibition, with a special te reo Māori touch.

The exhibition, which celebrates the screen history of author Lewis Carroll’s timeless stories like Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, displays many elements of the famous Disney classic, as well as a te reo Māori touch to the all-time favourite.

It is an exhibition Māori scholar and the book's te reo Māori translator Tom Roa (Ngāti Maniapoto) commends.

"I deeply acknowledge Te Papa, they are the ones who made this Wonderland wonderful. So now this exhibition Alice in Wonderland is available for the world to see."

Roa says that translating the story was not as simple as it looks, as the language used in the story is much more complicated.

"After six years, and finding ways where I could translate words like 'wonderland', 'adventure', 'much of a muchness', those sort of words. Therefore, we show that language in this wonderland."

The exhibition is an interactive experience that will allow people an opportunity to experience what Alice experienced.

The main point of the initiative is to be wonderful. So no matter how old you are, whether you are an elder or a toddler, you will still find a way to be amazed.

Roa says it is an exhibition for creative minds.

"This is for people with imaginations, people who are passionate about this kind of world that is this exhibition."

The exhibition is open until 8 March.