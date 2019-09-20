Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival locked in for October 4th

Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival takes place next month, hosting a range of internationally renowned musicians. The festival aims to highlight the existing talent that reign from the region.

“The festival isn't about bringing creativity to Te Tairāwihiti. That already exists. Our role is to create a platform so we can shine a light on that,” says Tama Waipara (Ruapani, Rongo Whakaata)

People who attend the festival will be treated to performances from artists such as Dave Dobbyn, Maisy Rika, ‘Teeks’, Anika Moa, Annie Crummer, and even artists from abroad.

Kaumakaiwa Kanaka'ole, a renowned kanaka maoli artist and kumu hula from Hawai’i will also be performing.

This is the first time that the festival is being held, and will take place all over the region, from Raukōkore to Rangitukia, Manutuke to Muriwai, Tikitiki to Gisborne.

“We are not just going to have musicians. There will be theatre, dance, whakairo, taonga an much more,” says Waipara

Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival will run from the 4th to the 20th of October.