Te Taitokerau people walking the talk to keep reo Māori alive

Locals and schools of the Whāngarei region took the main streets of the township today to show their support for the start of Māori language week. A thousand people or more were present for the hīkoi, people from the wider regions of Te Taitokerau also joined and brought whānau and tamariki to attend the kaupapa.



Walk the talk, keeping the Northland dialect alive! This was the first march of the year to celebrate Māori language week. The organisers of the event were overwhelmed with the amount of people who joined in. "People have traveled from Kaikohe, Kaitaia and even Kerikeri to support today's event". Moana-Aroha Henry says.



The Ngāpuhi dialect was heard all throughout the Hīkoi. According to Henry that was the main intention. "The North dialect is unique to the North, It's not like we look to another iwi for support when it comes to our language. We remain to speak our dialect proudly".



Tuimaitawhiti Henare who is a kura student from TKKM o Te Rāwhitiroa says "It's better than what it use to be, back then there wasn't much of a dialect that was ours. Now our native language is thriving in-between te iwi Māori".



Northland youth has embraced the language. Many have become role models within the community.

Te Tuhi Māreikura Hopa of Ngāpuhi descent says "It's not an easy task, to be the example for the future generation who are looking to us to lead the way. So we need to emphasize the use of our reo Māori".



