Te Tatau o Te Arawa elections "very vulnerable"

Voting for Te Tatau o Te Arawa will take place a little over a month away. There are 14 positions up for grabs and this year's election has attracted 23 nominations, one less than the first election.

The only pan-tribal nominee Eugene Berryman-Kamp says, "The objective of that is to make sure we have a good, strong iwi partnership board so that we can work closely with the council."

The first election took place in 2015 following a call from Te Arawa for more meaningful representation in council affairs and decision-making than the Te Arawa Standing Committee, which acted as an advisory board with no voting rights.

"This is a very vulnerable election because we want to make sure that Te Tatau o Te Arawa is part of the way we do business at council," says Berryman-Kamp.

Just under 3,000 people or 25% of registered voters exercised their democratic right to vote in the last election.

The mayor is encouraging more Te Arawa to engage in order to keep the partnership alive.

All candidates will be announced this Friday with voting papers being distributed on the 17th of July before voting closes on August the 9th.