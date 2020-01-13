Te Tauamata 2020 wānanga strengthens Ngāpuhi reo

The second Te Taumata Wānanga reo recently kicked off which looks at revitalising and strengthening the Ngāpuhi dialect. A total of 140 people registered a hunger to learn and be engaged with the activities. The goal is to culturally support the descendants of Ngāpuhi.

Ngāpuhi reo veteran Quinton Hita explains, “For too long I remained confused and unsure on how to revitilise our dialect. But in time I realised that to achieve this goal it must be done together with everyone on board.”

Ngāpuhi reo stalwart Julian Wilcox adds, “They’re determined! Some came from afar, some are locals but they understand that it isn't going to be easy and that the journey will be long and challenging!

According to the facilitators of this wānanga, the benefits from this way of learning is, regardless of the similarities in the teachings and although the opinions and strategies are different, the information is received by all and their basket of knowledge overflows.

Aperehana Edwards commented on the dedication of those that attended, “The students, those interested in the fruits of the wānanga were accompanied by youth and the elders. They were united under our love for the reo of Ngāpuhi.”

Ngāti Hine pou reo Moe Milne declares her aspirations for Ngāpuhi dialect, “I want to see and hear our home dialect flow naturally and flourish.

But learning the dialect and how it's presented needs to be accurate, moving forward.

Julian Wilcox elaborates, “You can see that those who have jumped on this kaupapa, you can see the longevity in them wanting to continue learning more and more. And that's a win for me, I hope to see carrying on in the next 10, 20 and 30 years to come.”

Quinton Hita concludes, “The aspirations of our ancestors before us. The hope for their descendants was to stand tall, stand firm and stand proud. Both in te Ao Māori, the world in general, and in modern society.”

Te Taumata 2020 will come to an end this Thursday. The reo champions and their apprentices will continue to strengthen and revitalise the unique dialect, of the Sacred House of Ngāpuhi.