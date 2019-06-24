Te Taumata o Te Hiku prepares to unite for te reo Māori in Far North

Far North iwi have met again in Kaitāia to consolidate plans for a unified approach to the protection of te reo Māori in the region.

Organisers say the biggest hurdle to overcome is uniting under a single cause to promote and protect the language in the region.

Te Hui Taumata Reo o Te Hiku facilitator, Eli Smith says, "That's the million dollar question- when will we know if our language is healthy? The hope is that in the time of my children and their children they will see the benefits."

Assessing the credibility of language sustainability in the Far North was the hot topic of those who turned up to Te Rangi Āniwaniwa today. Organisers say there is yet a lot to be done and a long journey ahead.

"We couldn't do this across the Northland region but we need to look at our own backyard and clean that up first. That's what we want," says head organiser, Hilda Halkyard.

Those in attendance want what has been discussed to be brought to life.

"How do we embody these initiatives so that they don't remain on paper alone?" asks Taumata Reo o Te Hiku facilitator, Blake Ihimaera, "So that we don't forget them once we leave this meeting?"

The collective gathered together as representatives of the iwi say they want to be at the forefront of leading revitalisation efforts.

"Reaching out to all sorts of strategies, schools, community initiatives, media to build the rapport, that's when we'll see embodiment," says Ihimaera.

Those facilitating discussion say that through uniting the five tribes of the Far North, they'll achieve a lot.

"Connecting to the five iwi of the Far North, some say there's six, to move forward together on the same wavelength," adds Smith.

It is yet to be decided when the gathered information will be formally released.