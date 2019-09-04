Teaching life lessons through cultural dance

Bernard Mangakahia (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Huarere) teaches youth at Papakura Normal, different life principles and skills through cultural dance and stories.

“My hope is that they understand what they’re going through, the challenges in life, that it's hard and that it’s there to make us stronger and we can get through anything,” he says.

Team leader for Year 7-8 students at Papakura Normal School, Haruru Douglas (Ngāti Awa, Tūhoe), was surprised that the children took so well to the performance.

“One that they can definitely relate to….is understanding that they are gonna come up with challenges, and that they have to slowly work through get through them…. And they focused for more than 15 minutes!” she says.

Mangakahia has been performing this show for more than 20 years, and hopes that youth learn principles of self worth and identity.

The performance he has named "Mana" - expresses valuable lessons through dances he has learnt and incorporated from other indigenous cultures like Native America, Hawai'i and Samoa.

Although he has been accused of cultural appropriation, Mangakahia believes the benefits for the rangatahi outweigh others' concerns.

“I have had quite a few people, especially Māori, walk out, and I understand that and I know how they see but I see the bigger picture with the kids."

He attributes his skills and knowledge of these different cultures, to respected teachers and mentors he has had over the years.

"One guy, he was One Nation Canadian and he taught me the hoop dance back in 1989, then I would go to the 'Polynesian Cultural Center' in Hawai'i and they would hook me up with all of the teachers from all the cultures, Samoa, even the drummers from Tahiti," says Mangakahia.

He hopes audiences at the remainder of his performances here in Aotearoa will take away some of his positive messaging just like his new friends did today.